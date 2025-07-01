Photo and art by Gabriella

I have not been writing much lately. I have no inspration or inclanation to be online much since my injury in April. My occupational therapist come up with an idea in our last session that was lovely and even made me laugh.

The test was to memorize 9 words randomly from 3 columns of words. I remembered 6. Than she said to write them down:

Aluminium foil, encyclopedia, book ends, yellow pages, screwdriver and elevator.

Now she wanted me to write a little story about it. It went something like this:

I looked up in the yellow pages where to get an encyclopedia. I took the elevator downstairs to pick up book ends for my encyclopedia and aluminium foil for cooking. I took a screwdriver with me to fix the broken door handle by the elevator.

What you guys think?

What story would you write from 6 random words?

It was fun to create something different.