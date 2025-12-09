Addiction Experiences

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Previous articles about Addiction
Open Questions: Addiction Explored
What is addiction?
Helplines/Resources
Call 800–923–4357
Youth call tel:877.968.8491
National Drug and Alcohol Treatment Hotline 1–800–662-HELP(4357)
National Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Information Center 1–800–784–6776
1–800–662-HELP (4357).
Call 800–273–8255 to be connected with a specialist, or text “recoverynow” to 839863.
Alcohol Statistics - Worldometer
Live statistics showing how many people in the world are dying this year because of alcohol
Alcohol Addiction: Tips On How To Stop The Pain
Many people have been suffering
The Link Between Addiction and Genetics. Can Genetics Help You With Self-Improvement and Prevention?
Is it worth knowing your family history and doing genetic testing?
Addiction and More Uncovered Book Chapters
