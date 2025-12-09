My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

Share post
Transcript

Addiction Experiences

A recording from Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's live video
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Dec 09, 2025

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Previous articles about Addiction

Open Questions: Addiction Explored

What is addiction?

https://medium.com/stepping-toward-health/open-questions-addiction-explored-fadca0e28297?source=friends_link&sk=6a01786b06575bfb2292ad2bcbf3e49d

Alcohol Addiction The Silent Killer

Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
·
Jan 21
Alcohol Addiction The Silent Killer

This Year about 140,000 deaths were caused by alcohol. In 21 days…yesterday the number was 135,000. In one day 5,000 people died because of alcohol.

Read full story

Helplines/Resources

https://www.linesforlife.org/services-and-crisis-lines/alcohol-and-drug-helpline/

Call 800–923–4357

Youth call tel:877.968.8491

https://nationaltoolkit.csw.fsu.edu/resource/national-drug-and-alcohol-treatment-hotline-1-800-662-help-4357/

National Drug and Alcohol Treatment Hotline 1–800–662-HELP(4357)

National Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Information Center 1–800–784–6776

https://www.usa.gov/substance-abuse

1–800–662-HELP (4357).

https://alcoholawareness.org/oregon/

Call 800–273–8255 to be connected with a specialist, or text “recoverynow” to 839863.

Alcohol Statistics - Worldometer

Live statistics showing how many people in the world are dying this year because of alcohol

www.worldometers.info

WHO Harmful use of alcohol

Alcohol Addiction: Tips On How To Stop The Pain

Many people have been suffering

https://medium.com/stepping-toward-health/alcohol-addiction-tips-on-how-to-stop-the-pain-109c14d1cdf1

https://gabriellakorosi.org/our-society-addiction-and-more-uncovered/

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/our-society-gabriella-dr-korosi/1139444668

The Link Between Addiction and Genetics. Can Genetics Help You With Self-Improvement and Prevention?

Is it worth knowing your family history and doing genetic testing?

https://medium.com/stepping-toward-health/the-link-between-addiction-and-genetics-a4a8f776030b?postPublishedType=repub

Dr. Gabriella Korosi

Dr. Gabriella Korosi

Addiction and More Uncovered Book Chapters

View list

52 stories

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

