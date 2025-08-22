Afternoon Garden Walk

I had a wonderful afternoon walk in my garden yesterday. It was lovely to see all the berries, apples, and Asian pears being out in nature. Come and join me outside.

Below you can see some garden pictures I was taking while I was recording this podcast.

Asian pears from my Garden image by Gabriella

Pakistani Mulberry Tree image by Gabriella

Thanks for reading My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.! This post is public, so feel free to share it. Share

I love being in nature and do nature walks, garden walks, and enjoy the bounty given to us by the trees and the plants.

Apple Tree image by Gabriella

I am grateful for all the amazing apples and pears this year.

Apple Tree image by Gabriella

Thank you for listening,

Please do share your favorite moments out in the garden and in nature.