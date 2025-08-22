Afternoon Garden Walk

I had a wonderful afternoon walk in my garden yesterday. It was lovely to see all the berries, apples, and Asian pears being out in nature. Come and join me outside.
Below you can see some garden pictures I was taking while I was recording this podcast.
I love being in nature and do nature walks, garden walks, and enjoy the bounty given to us by the trees and the plants.
I am grateful for all the amazing apples and pears this year.
Thank you for listening,
Please do share your favorite moments out in the garden and in nature.
