All About Health and Prevention Live with Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and Dr.Hans Parge

Thank you to everyone who tuned into our live video! Join me for my next live video in the app. Richard Hogan, MD, PhD(2), DBA and Jo_gaviota thank you for the wonderful questions during our session.

https://www.thehealthyneighborhoodsproject.com/

Get more from Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Gabriella’s shop for the prysm iO and health supplements

“Globally speaking, our measure of Carotenoids is a measure of our health. I focus on eye and brain, but when we look at cardiometabolic risk, when we look at cardiovascular diseases, quite simply, let’s keep this simple, people in society with low carotenoids are not just at risk of blindness or dementia, they’re at risk of cardiometabolic illnesses also” - Prof John Nolan, PhD - 10/07/2023 THNP “Fireside-Chat”

WHY SHOULD I BE SCANNED?

By measuring the stable level of carotenoid antioxidants in your skin and generating your Skin Carotenoid Score, the Scanner provides a more accurate and reliable biomarker of your overall antioxidant health status than other methods of measuring antioxidants. Getting your Skin Carotenoid Score makes you aware of the antioxidant levels in your body-and gives you the push you need to improve your overall antioxidant health.

Retrieved from https://www.nuskin.com/content/nuskin/en_US/products/pharmanex/scanner/s3_whatis.html

Please reach out to Gabriella with any questions.

Please check out our previous session with Dr. Hans Parge

https://gabikorosi.substack.com/cp/197782325

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