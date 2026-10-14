My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.
My Voice. Health. Nature. Love. Podcast
An Injury at Age 50 Taught Me About Healing with Nature
0:00
-13:07

An Injury at Age 50 Taught Me About Healing with Nature

Sharing my journey to healing
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

Nature brings us many gifts, including healing. In this podcast I recently participated in, I shared my views and experiences on healing through nature.

I had an injury at age 50 when I had a fall and sustained a mild traumatic brain injury and an ankle injury. Multiple swelling, scrapes, and bruises, and my brain and body did not function well.

Spending time in nature helped me heal.

Would love to hear your thoughts and experiences.

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love. is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Check out my work at https://gabriellakorosi.org

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture