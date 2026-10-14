An Injury at Age 50 Taught Me About Healing with Nature

Nature brings us many gifts, including healing. In this podcast I recently participated in, I shared my views and experiences on healing through nature.

I had an injury at age 50 when I had a fall and sustained a mild traumatic brain injury and an ankle injury. Multiple swelling, scrapes, and bruises, and my brain and body did not function well.

Spending time in nature helped me heal.

Would love to hear your thoughts and experiences.

Check out my work at https://gabriellakorosi.org