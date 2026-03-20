Authenticity: Live with Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and Gary Wohlman

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Dr. Gary Wohlman, PhD, “The Presentation Doctor” & Speakers Mentor,” is an archaeologist of the soul. He integrates presentation coaching, transformational body therapy, and awakening creativity to liberate stored physical, emotional and creative energy in our bodies, our chief instrument of communication.

As a transformational presenter, performance coach, and master of body-centred communication, with decades of experience in expressive arts, stagecraft and therapeutic voicework, he empowers individuals to liberate their delivery and presence.

Dr Gary’s playful, penetrating style moves people to break through patterns of holding back and share their voice and wisdom with full-bodied engagement, interactive authenticity and dynamic impact.

Through Dr Gary’s expertise, facilitation and role-modelling, speakers live & recorded presentations rapidly radically reach “next level,” with renewed tools to command the online and physical platforms, as well as captivate and inspire audiences to action.

In Australia, his “Wohlman Method for the Whole Person” therapeutic modality received government endorsement from the Department of Education & Training. His published book and living legacy,

“Get up, stand up for your life,” is available on www.mypresentationdoctor.com

Dr. Gary’s background also includes being a champion springboard diver, a professional improvisational storytelling court jester. Throughout his adventurous life, Dr. Gary has guided souls on an inner journey to identify, express and manifest what matters the most in their lives, to fully embody their most passionate purpose in the world and trust moving into unknown directions that resonate with their heart’s deepest calling.

Connect with Dr. Gary:

Complimentary Video Discovery Chat:

www.tidycal.com/drgarywohlman

Keynote: “Transforming your Message with your BODY & VOICE”, presented at Cambridge University in the UK:

Coaching website: www.mypresentationdoctor.com

YouTube : https://bit.ly/MasteringPresentationSkillsYTwithDrGary



Multidimensional Zoom Astrology readings: www.garywohlman.com/astrology

Audiobook: Click link for free sample: https://mypresentationdoctor.com/product/get-up-stand-up-for-your-life-audio-version

Note: Both audiobook and eBook editions are also available on Audible and Amazon.

Get more from Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Every bit of support helps me do what I love! Join me at https://ko-fi.com/gabriellakorosidancingelephantspress

buymeacoffee.com/GabriellaKorosi

Thank you for joining Gabriella to explore nature, art, creativity, health, recipes, and building communities. I hope you have enjoyed this video. Please subscribe to my channel to support my work. Check out Gabriella’s books, which can be found on multiple platforms online.

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/in/dr-gabriella-kőrösi-phd-mn-rn-6053b418

Every bit of support helps me do what I love! Join me at https://ko-fi.com/gabriellakorosidancingelephantspress or at buymeacoffee.com/GabriellaKorosi

Reach out to Gabriella for a consultation about consultation, a reiki session, writing, editing, publishing, health, course creation, for an interview, or public health at dancingelephantspress@gmail.com

Amazon Affiliate links to recommended books written by Gabriella or written in collaboration with other writers

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