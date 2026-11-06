Join me in my autumn walk. This walk was cut short as well as my recording. I was walking my 2 puppies and another puppy showed up with their owner barely able to hold them. We stopped in our tracks and pulled aside.

The dogs in both ends got way too excited. The other of owner Justin decided to turn around so we can walk by. It was very kind of him.

The calm walk turned into I want to run after the other dog…and me holding on with both hands and my full body weight.

This is how far i got during the walk….

Autumn Gentleness

Walking in the autumn afternoon,

the leaves are golden,

brown and red.

Occasionally there is a green leaf

on the trees forgotten

to turn its color red.

The growing of the grass

is slowing down.

The final bits of the berries

finish producing.

There's a gentleness

in the autumn.

11/3/2026

Continuing today…….

The sun kindly shows up,

sparkles on the leaves,

with a golden crown.

Love the forest

With its autumn leaves,

dancing freely,

Moving and falling,

covering the forest floor

With a colorful blanket.

11/6/2026 GK