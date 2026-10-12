My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.
My Voice. Health. Nature. Love. Podcast
Being Lost. Search and Rescue Dog and People Training.
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-2:52

Being Lost. Search and Rescue Dog and People Training.

Being lost to be found.
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

Insider moments during a Search and rescue training.

Joey the search and rescue dog:))

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Selfie image as I hide to be found:)))

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