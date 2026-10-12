My Voice. Health. Nature. Love. PodcastBeing Lost. Search and Rescue Dog and People Training.3121×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -2:52-2:52Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Being Lost. Search and Rescue Dog and People Training.Being lost to be found. Dr. Gabriella KőrösiOct 12, 2026312ShareTranscriptInsider moments during a Search and rescue training. Joey the search and rescue dog:))My Voice. Health. Nature. Love. is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeSelfie image as I hide to be found:)))Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksMy Voice. Health. Nature. Love. PodcastCollecting herbs, garden tips. Nature, life, my take on it. Wellness tips, meditation practices, living a joyful life. Think outside the box. Collecting herbs, garden tips. Nature, life, my take on it. Wellness tips, meditation practices, living a joyful life. Think outside the box. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDr. Gabriella KőrösiRecent EpisodesMoonlightOct 25 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiWhat I SeeOct 23 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiLola The FeatherOct 18 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiPoetry reading with GabriellaOct 16 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiAn Injury at Age 50 Taught Me About Healing with NatureOct 14 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiI Love The Way.....Self Love Poem/Song Oct 14 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiSunday Morning Steps In LifeOct 11 • Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi