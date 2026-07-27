Beszelgetes Apukammal 1. Fejezet

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.213Beszelgetes Apukammal 1. FejezetApu meselDr. Gabriella KőrösiJul 27, 2026213ShareTranscriptTalking with my day, he is sharing stories - in Hungarian. My Voice. Health. Nature. Love. is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksMy Voice. Health. Nature. Love. PodcastCollecting herbs, garden tips. Nature, life, my take on it. Wellness tips, meditation practices, living a joyful life. Think outside the box. Collecting herbs, garden tips. Nature, life, my take on it. Wellness tips, meditation practices, living a joyful life. Think outside the box. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDr. Gabriella KőrösiRecent EpisodesLife Within - Poetry with Gabriella5 hrs ago • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiMindful Berry Picking Sunday Morning Jul 27 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiMorning Waking With The SunJul 26 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiNature Walk With My Puppies Jul 25 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiCreativity TodayJul 24 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiOutsideJul 22 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiMorning Scare In The WoodsJul 22 • Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi