Brain on Fire I am here. Grief stricken in pain, from the sins of humanity. I am here. Fallen from above. Have I died? Possibly for a split second, till the universe decided again it's not time yet. Time to wake up again. I am here. He is not. Good people die. Hundreds survive. The justice in this world is painful to those who understand the imbalance of the universe. I am here. I wonder why. What do I have to do in this world? Broken pieces, painful parts, suffering concepts, healing arts. I am here. As long as I'm meant to be, I am here standing tall with the trees, feeling the ground with vibrations of particles around. I am here. Touching the pulp in the recreating, paper-making art. I am here, making the puzzle of the patterns of the ever-changing now, compelled with the forever present past. I am here. I am a shadow of the self that once was. I am here in my new form with the unknown. I am here. I am still going with an everyday understanding of the moment. This is it. No plan. Just be. I am here for now. No emotion strike through my heart. I am here. The pain screams. Listen to me. Stop and rest now, my little part. I am here. Will love forgive me of not feeling what it is? The brain is on fire, broken bones healing. I am here, or am I? Crossing paths with unimaginable glass ceilings in life. I am here. The wind blows, the sun shines, the candlelights are on fire going through the night forgotten, unknown to many. I am here. The birds sing, the bugs crawl, the dogs rest, the cats wander. I am here. Writing from inspiration for the first time since the fall. May poetry be what it was once and for all. May life be what it meant to be, bring into our lives. I am here, resting in the forever bliss of now. creating, making, healing, storytelling, walking. I am here. Are you? Thank you for listening from Poetry by Gabriella. Until I see you next time, may your day be joyful, beautiful as always. Sending love.