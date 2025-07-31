Be in the moment to discover the essence of life. GK
Breathe
Breathe.
Breathe today with the Sun.
Breathe.
Breathe today with the Grass.
Breathe.
Breathe today with the Wind.
Breathe.
Breathe today with the Earth.
Breathe.
Breathe to be the Sun.
Breathe.
Breathe to be the Grass.
Breathe.
Breathe to be the Wind.
Breathe.
Breathe to be the Earth.
Breathe.
Breathe to be what you are.
Breathe.
Breathe, to be in the moment,
Breathe.
Breathe to rediscover the essence of life.
Breathe.
7/31/2025 GK
Thank you for reading, listening
Gabriella
My Voice. Health. Nature. Love. is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The original version of this poem was published on the Medium platform.
Share this post