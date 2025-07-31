My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.
Morning Garden Walk My Voice. Health. Nature. Love. Podcast
Breathe
3
0:00
-1:42

Breathe

In the present moment
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Jul 31, 2025
3
Share
Transcript

Be in the moment to discover the essence of life. GK

Road in the forest image by Gabriella

Breathe

Breathe.

Breathe today with the Sun.

Breathe.

Breathe today with the Grass.

Breathe.

Breathe today with the Wind.

Breathe.

Breathe today with the Earth.

Breathe.

Breathe to be the Sun.

Breathe.

Breathe to be the Grass.

Breathe.

Breathe to be the Wind.

Breathe.

Breathe to be the Earth.

Breathe.

Breathe to be what you are.

Breathe.

Breathe, to be in the moment,

Breathe.

Breathe to rediscover the essence of life.

Breathe.

7/31/2025 GK

Thank you for reading, listening

Gabriella

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love. is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

The original version of this poem was published on the Medium platform.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture