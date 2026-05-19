Calming The Inner Turmoil

Join me in stepping outside today, and with nature’s help, share my thoughts and calm the inner turmoil to create alignment within.

Thank you for joining Gabriella to explore nature, art, creativity, health, recipes, and building communities. I hope you have enjoyed this video/podcast. Please subscribe to my channel to support my work. Check out Gabriella’s books, which can be found on multiple platforms online.

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Reach out to Gabriella to assess nutritional wellness by carotenoid scanning, health and wellness consultation, an individual or group consultation/event/session, including mindfulness, meditation, reiki, nature walk, manuscript review, brainstorming sessions, writing, editing, publishing, health, course creation, for an interview, public health, creativity, and art sessions at dancingelephantspress@gmail.com

Amazon Affiliate links to recommended books written by Gabriella or written in collaboration with other writers

Gathering In Ceremony: The Heart Of Womanhood e-book https://amzn.to/3OVpSzL

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Nature Walks Across Continents e-book https://amzn.to/49F02X9

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AI vs HI kindle book https://amzn.to/49mtP6I

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The Invisible Lines of Poverty https://amzn.to/4qStCPV

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Emergency Preparedness https://amzn.to/3LgpvO7

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101 universal messages book https://amzn.to/3YjQaga

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The Holy Doves by L.E. Austen https://amzn.to/4ppo5yZ

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