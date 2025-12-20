Combining My YouTube Channels

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
My screen just went white at some point while doing the recoding. At that point, I stopped this session and started a new one on the computer. The continued session will be available shortly after this one.
Quality is not the best; it was clear in my end while recording.
My Voice. Health. Nature. Love. is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.