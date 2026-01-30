My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Cooking and Discussing Life with Gabriella

A recording from Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's live video
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Jan 30, 2026

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love. is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture