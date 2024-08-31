Life is unexpected. One will never know how long it lasts.

Stacy Gomez image by Gabriells summer 2023, Oregon

The young woman above gave her life for us. I found out with a heavy heart about Stacy’s passing. Fighting for others to save nature, land, and people she died way before her time.

She gave everything she could to the highest ultimate sacrifice of her life. It feels unjust. This circle of life, why someone so young, giving, and beautiful has to go so soon, yet we can not change any of it. her passing is another reminder of how fragile life is.

As a nurse, I have seen many losses. The young people hit me the hardest. stacy was part of my extended family. A family through friendship and community. My global, human family.

“She was out in Oregon working for Lost River Fire Management. Fighting fires and as always making sure everyone was safe! She loved Nature and saving it was one of her top priorities.”

The family is asking for help from the public to bring Stacy home:

“In these tough times, I know we are all going through uncertain moments and in advance we truly appreciate each and every one who takes the time to pass this information on, to help support us, whether it’s mentally, verbally, physically, spiritually, or financially.

With the heaviest of hearts, we ask for your full support in any way that you can, to help us raise as much as we can. Our sister beyond deserves a proper burial and again thank you in advance.

Please keep her and all of us in your prayers to give us the strength to overcome all this pain and sorrow that seems impossible to bear.

We will use these funds to bring Stacie from Oregon to California. Also for all the services that are required to put Stacie to rest.”

Please support this family if you can and send good thoughts and prayers for this family in their struggle.

RIP Stacy Gomez. May Angels Guide Your Way.

The last time I saw Stacy was at a gathering at a friend’s place. This is the way I remember her. Stacy was telling me about her dream to go fight wildfires, she was already a volunteer and wanted to do even more.

A version of this story was also published on the Medium platform.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-stacie-gomez-memorial-fund?utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet_ai&utm_content=amp9v1&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=facebook