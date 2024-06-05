Photo by Gabriella

Questions to ask yourself include the 4 How’s

How do I feel today?

How is my energy today?

How is my health today?

How is my happiness today?

Our bodies go through a continuous inflammation process every day.

Cause: Our environment, Our genetics, and Yes The Food We Eat.

I wrote about my struggles in my recent Obesity article.

I have been working on trying to get healthier in my body for over 20 years. Recently, I decided no matter what I have to change. Nothing seems to work from the diets and changes I tried. Time to do something new and stick to it no matter what. The image you see above with the cauliflower was my first day’s lunch one week ago. I have been on the anti-inflammatory hyper-nourishing diet that is recommended by Dr. Brooke Goldner for this past week.

What is an Anti-Inflammatory diet?

According to Dr. Brooke Goldner is a raw vegan diet. Yes, you heard it right. All fresh vegetables and fruits and nothing else. Except for a few omega 3’s in the form of flax seeds and chia seeds.

Get your greens at least 75% in a blender, add 25% fruit and 1/2 cup of your omega 3’s and water mix and drink all day. Dr. Brooke Goldner promises reduced inflammation in the body and increased health and energy if you follow this diet. A longer and healthier life. I have watched many of her videos. She has science backing up her claims as well. I believe her. I have tried everything else so I have nothing to lose. I started her raw vegan diet one week ago and I feel very good. It takes a little bit to get used to and it is refreshing to drink and eat the fresh greens. My body and mind feel better already after just one week. I lost 5lb as well which I am very grateful for.

Dr. Brooke Goldner created an amazing recipe for an avocado dressing that I like. I made this yesterday and had it with my evening salad.

How To Hyper-Nourish W/ RECIPES! — YouTube

I highly recommend watching her videos and being educated about what you put into your body and how it affects your whole system.

Our bodies are our treasure chests. We need to do as much as we can to take care of our bodies and our minds. What we eat matters. What you eat is what you become. The question is what do you want to be?

Anti-Inflammatory Cauliflower Salad by Gabriella (4servings)

1 cauliflower (or broccoli or spinach or cabbage) — depending on what you like

4–6 baby bok choy

1 bunch of radish

1 avocado

1 tsp hemp seeds — or chia seeds or flax seeds

A sprinkle of paprika — optional

A Sprinkle of chili peppers — optional

Dressing — Avocado dressing made by Dr. Brooke Goldner see above.

It is also fine without a dressing or with a little vinaigrette.

