My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

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Drops of Wisdom Points of Power Book Signing Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi, Angela Sidlo and Cyndee Delarocha

A recording from Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's live video Gearhart, Oregon
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Jul 18, 2026

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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Join us in celebrating Drops of Wisdom, points of power, and AcuAroma Therapy book-sharing practitioner experiences.

Book cover designed by Angela Sidlo

Buy the book here.

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love. is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Previous stories and interviews related to AcuAroma Therapy and Drops of Wisdom Points of Power

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2 months ago · 6 likes · 1 comment · Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and Angela Sidlo
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Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.Dancing Elephants Press is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber…
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2 months ago · 6 likes · 3 comments · Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and Angela Sidlo
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Thank you for joining Gabriella to explore nature, art, creativity, health, recipes, and building communities. I hope you have enjoyed this article/video/podcast. Please subscribe to my channel to support my work. Check out Gabriella’s books, which can be found on multiple platforms online.

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/in/dr-gabriella-kőrösi-phd-mn-rn-6053b418

Every bit of support helps me do what I love! Empower my work at https://ko-fi.com/gabriellakorosidancingelephantspress or at buymeacoffee.com/GabriellaKorosi

Reach out to Gabriella’s services to assess nutritional wellness by carotenoid scanning, health and wellness consultation, an individual or group consultation/event/session, including mindfulness, meditation, reiki, nature walk, manuscript review, brainstorming sessions, writing, editing, publishing, health, course creation, for an interview, public health, creativity, and art sessions at dancingelephantspress@gmail.com

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