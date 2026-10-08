Fall is Here

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/813Fall is HereIn the moment poetry with GabriellaDr. Gabriella KőrösiOct 08, 2026813ShareTranscriptJoin me in poetry, welcoming the fall in my garden as the grape leaves turn color. My Voice. Health. Nature. Love. is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksMy Voice. Health. Nature. Love. PodcastCollecting herbs, garden tips. Nature, life, my take on it. Wellness tips, meditation practices, living a joyful life. Think outside the box. Collecting herbs, garden tips. Nature, life, my take on it. Wellness tips, meditation practices, living a joyful life. Think outside the box. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDr. Gabriella KőrösiRecent EpisodesMoonlightOct 25 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiWhat I SeeOct 23 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiLola The FeatherOct 18 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiPoetry reading with GabriellaOct 16 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiAn Injury at Age 50 Taught Me About Healing with NatureOct 14 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiI Love The Way.....Self Love Poem/Song Oct 14 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiBeing Lost. Search and Rescue Dog and People Training.Oct 12 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiSunday Morning Steps In LifeOct 11 • Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi