My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

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Fall is Here

In the moment poetry with Gabriella
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

Join me in poetry, welcoming the fall in my garden as the grape leaves turn color.

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