Join me in singing inspired by the forest and the crows.

Forest Bed Song

written by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

Closing your eyes by the forest bed

Hearing the music

of birds and trees at their best.

Sitting still.

Swaying gently with the trees

Moving with the wind and breeze,

Sitting by the forest bed

Hearing the music of trees and leaves.

Sitting by the forest bed.

Birds and bugs say hi at best,

Listening to the waterfall.

I am here today at all.

Sitting by the forest bed

The crows say hi,

and I sing them back.

Here I am, it’s me today,

Sitting by the forest bed.

Hmmmm, hmmmmm

Hmmmm, hmmmmm

Hmmmm, hmmmmm



Hmmmm, hmmmmm

Hmmmm, hmmmmm

Hmmmm, hmmmmm

Sitting by the forest bed.

I open my eyes and see the green,

hear the birds and look at the trees,

and hear the music of the waterfall.

Sitting by the forest bed,

I am in awe and swaying back,

Here I am in the forest bed.

Looking back at the trees is vast.

Seeing the crows, singing hi.

Singing to me, and I sing them back.

Sitting by the forest bed.

Here I am. Here I am.

GK June 19/2026 - Oregon Gnat Creek / Clatsop Forest

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