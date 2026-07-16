My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.
My Voice. Health. Nature. Love. Podcast
Forest Bed Song
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Forest Bed Song

Singing with the forest and the crows
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Jul 16, 2026

Join me in singing inspired by the forest and the crows.

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Forest Bed Song

written by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

Closing your eyes by the forest bed
Hearing the music
of birds and trees at their best.
Sitting still.
Swaying gently with the trees
Moving with the wind and breeze,
Sitting by the forest bed
Hearing the music of trees and leaves.

Sitting by the forest bed.
Birds and bugs say hi at best,
Listening to the waterfall.

I am here today at all.
Sitting by the forest bed
The crows say hi,
and I sing them back.

Here I am, it’s me today,
Sitting by the forest bed.

Hmmmm, hmmmmm
Hmmmm, hmmmmm
Hmmmm, hmmmmm

Hmmmm, hmmmmm
Hmmmm, hmmmmm
Hmmmm, hmmmmm

Sitting by the forest bed.

I open my eyes and see the green,
hear the birds and look at the trees,
and hear the music of the waterfall.

Sitting by the forest bed,
I am in awe and swaying back,
Here I am in the forest bed.

Looking back at the trees is vast.
Seeing the crows, singing hi.
Singing to me, and I sing them back.
Sitting by the forest bed.
Here I am. Here I am.

GK June 19/2026 - Oregon Gnat Creek / Clatsop Forest

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