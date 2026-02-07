My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

Transcript

Forest Walk in Hungary at Fekete Edro Forest

A recording from Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's live video
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Gabriela Trofin-Tatár's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and Gabriela Trofin-Tatár
Feb 07, 2026

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

We had a wonderful meeting of 3 writers for 3 hours from Substack in Hungary, including a lovely forest walk.

photo of the two Gabriellas in Hungary at fekete erdo forest

Join our walk.

A special thank you for Gabriela Trofin-Tatár for arranging this wonderful meeting and for Zsolt Kohalmi The Late Harvest for joining us and sharing his wonderful stories that left us with awe.

photo of Gabriela and Zsolt in Hungary fekete erdo forest

Thank you for joining Gabriella to explore nature, art, creativity, health, recipes, and building communities.

