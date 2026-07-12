Fort Clatsop Forest Walk

Being in the forest makes me feel like I am home. I am in my inner home of simplicity and love. This recording is 4 minutes and 44 seconds long. 444. Was not planned just happened this way.

Me in the forest at Fort Clatsop, Oregon

Thank you for joining me in my forest moments.

https://www.lewisandclark.travel/listing/fort-clatsop-oregon/

Thank you for joining Gabriella to explore nature, art, creativity, health, recipes, and building communities. I hope you have enjoyed this article/video/podcast. Please subscribe to my channel to support my work. Check out Gabriella’s books, which can be found on multiple platforms online.

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Amazon Affiliate links to recommended books written by Gabriella or written in collaboration with other writers

Gathering In Ceremony: The Heart Of Womanhood e-book https://amzn.to/3OVpSzL

Print book https://amzn.to/4nlu7RJ

Nature Walks Across Continents e-book https://amzn.to/49F02X9

Print book https://amzn.to/3N6EDhG