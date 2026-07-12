My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.
My Voice. Health. Nature. Love. Podcast
Fort Clatsop Forest Walk
0:00
-4:44

Fort Clatsop Forest Walk

Gentle forest moments
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Jul 12, 2026

Being in the forest makes me feel like I am home. I am in my inner home of simplicity and love. This recording is 4 minutes and 44 seconds long. 444. Was not planned just happened this way.

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Me in the forest at Fort Clatsop, Oregon

Thank you for joining me in my forest moments.

https://www.lewisandclark.travel/listing/fort-clatsop-oregon/

Thank you for joining Gabriella to explore nature, art, creativity, health, recipes, and building communities. I hope you have enjoyed this article/video/podcast. Please subscribe to my channel to support my work. Check out Gabriella’s books, which can be found on multiple platforms online.

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Amazon Affiliate links to recommended books written by Gabriella or written in collaboration with other writers

Gathering In Ceremony: The Heart Of Womanhood e-book https://amzn.to/3OVpSzL

Print book https://amzn.to/4nlu7RJ

Nature Walks Across Continents e-book https://amzn.to/49F02X9

Print book https://amzn.to/3N6EDhG

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