Genetics is a very interesting topic, our genes can tell us more than we could ever know about ourselves. When it comes to brain health it is fascinating to me that our genetics can even predict information on our attention span.

The gene that codes for the protein catechol-O-methyltransferase or COMT allows for a slower or faster breakdown of the neurotransmitters dopamine, norepinephrine, and epinephrine. Depending on if the breakdown is faster or slower it can influence our attention span being shorter or longer.