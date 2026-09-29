Grounding Exercise for Storytelling

A grounding exercise for centering ourselves for storytelling.

While closing your eyes, imagine a favorite color or scent filling up your lungs as you take a deep breath. Feel the breath going through your body and nourishing your cells with oxygen. As you breathe out, allow the used-up oxygen to leave your body with any residual tension you might have.

What is the first word or words that come to your mind right now?

I hope this recording was helpful.

Please share your thoughts and discoveries.

Workbooks can be ordered from Gabriella at dancingelephantspress@gmail.com or are available online at https://gabriellakorosi.org

This is a preview from our upcoming storytelling workbook. Preorders are available via e-mail.