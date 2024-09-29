by Gabriella

I have read Annelise’s article and was shocked. I could not believe that a simple toilet paper that we use every day, multiple times a day is so harmful to us. The Time reported on this last year and I missed it at that time. There seem to be always more and more things that are popping up around us that are harmful to our bodies. Finding out that our toilet paper contains PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances was a true shock for me.

According to the Time article these chemicals cause “decreased fertility, hypertension in pregnant people, increased risk of certain cancers, developmental delays in children, low birthweight, hormonal irregularities, elevated cholesterol, reduced effectiveness of the immune system”…. “testicular malfunction in men” and more issues. These chemicals the PFAS are now found everywhere including on our soil and water. Toilet paper is just one more thing that adds to the massive chemical dump into our environment as we use so much of it about 26kg per year according to Times.

Currently, in the world there are over 6 million people have died of cancer PFAS is just one more thing that is a carcinogen that kills people. there are things we can do to eliminate this problem. A simple switch to bamboo toilet paper that is made environmentally friendly and healthy for our bottoms which I ordered immediately after reading Annelise’s article or using the simple wash and dry technique.

It will take many people to create a change. I hope after reading these articles many people will consider not buying toilet papers that have PFAS in them.

Please share your thoughts.

References

Time (2023) Now We Need to Worry About Harmful ‘Forever Chemicals’ in Our Toilet Paper Too. Retrieved on 9/29/2024 from https://time.com/6259819/pfas-found-in-toilet-paper/

Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances in Toilet Paper and the Impact on Wastewater Systems (2023) Retrieved on 9/29/2024 from Jake T. Thompson, Boting Chen, John A. Bowden, and Timothy G. Townsend Environmental Science & Technology Letters 2023 10 (3), 234-239 DOI: 10.1021/acs.estlett.3c00094

Worldometer retrieved on 9/29/2024 from https://www.worldometers.info/cancer/

by Annelise Lords

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published