Shocking News on Health
by Gabriella
I have read Annelise’s article and was shocked. I could not believe that a simple toilet paper that we use every day, multiple times a day is so harmful to us. The Time reported on this last year and I missed it at that time. There seem to be always more and more things that are popping up around us that are harmful to our bodies. Finding out that our toilet paper contains PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances was a true shock for me.
According to the Time article these chemicals cause “decreased fertility, hypertension in pregnant people, increased risk of certain cancers, developmental delays in children, low birthweight, hormonal irregularities, elevated cholesterol, reduced effectiveness of the immune system”…. “testicular malfunction in men” and more issues. These chemicals the PFAS are now found everywhere including on our soil and water. Toilet paper is just one more thing that adds to the massive chemical dump into our environment as we use so much of it about 26kg per year according to Times.
Currently, in the world there are over 6 million people have died of cancer PFAS is just one more thing that is a carcinogen that kills people. there are things we can do to eliminate this problem. A simple switch to bamboo toilet paper that is made environmentally friendly and healthy for our bottoms which I ordered immediately after reading Annelise’s article or using the simple wash and dry technique.
It will take many people to create a change. I hope after reading these articles many people will consider not buying toilet papers that have PFAS in them.
References
Time (2023) Now We Need to Worry About Harmful ‘Forever Chemicals’ in Our Toilet Paper Too. Retrieved on 9/29/2024 from https://time.com/6259819/pfas-found-in-toilet-paper/
Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances in Toilet Paper and the Impact on Wastewater Systems (2023) Retrieved on 9/29/2024 from Jake T. Thompson, Boting Chen, John A. Bowden, and Timothy G. Townsend Environmental Science & Technology Letters 2023 10 (3), 234-239 DOI: 10.1021/acs.estlett.3c00094
Worldometer retrieved on 9/29/2024 from https://www.worldometers.info/cancer/
Harmful Impacts of Traditional Toilet Paper
by Annelise Lords
Females are the largest consumers/users of toilet paper which is linked to certain types of cancer. Is toilet paper safe for us to use on the delicate and personal areas of our bodies? In a discussion this morning with Velvetstar64, and she said something that shocked me. Toilet paper is made with Formaldehyde & Chlorine among other cancer-causing chemicals. I decided to do some research and you will be shocked. Shocking list of chemicals found in toilet paper Toilet paper is a common household item, but have you ever considered what’s in it? Many brands contain carcinogenic chemicals that can cause skin irritations, and infections, and even increase cancer risks. Discover the shocking toxins in toilet paper, why you shouldn’t use it, and what you can use instead. Do you know what is in your toilet paper? Naked Sprout reveals all... Do you know what is in your toilet paper? We did not either. Luckily, sustainable toilet paper experts Naked Sprout are…wearemooncup.com Are people aware of the increase in cancer deaths and people diagnosed with cancer? Harmful Impacts of Traditional Toilet Paper Like many production practices, the manufacturing of traditional toilet paper is riddled with unhealthy and potentially harmful additives. Wood pieces from harvested hardwood trees are cooked in chemicals to create the pulp that will be used to make the paper. That pulp is then washed and sent to a bleaching plant, where it undergoes several chemical processes in order to bleach the paper white. Considering how much toilet paper we use, this process means a significant amount of chemicals and bleaching agents used regularly. There could be a cocktail of chemicals lurking in your cabinets! Here’s an overview of the substances that could be present in your current paper. Elemental Chlorine: is a toxic gas used to bleach wood pulp in paper products. Furans and Dioxins: are highly toxic chemicals that are a by-product of the chlorine bleaching process. Formaldehyde: is used to strengthen toilet paper when wet to prevent it from breaking down. It is a known carcinogen. Petroleum-based mineral oils and paraffin: are often added to toilet paper rolls to make them softer and smell better. Fragrances: present in scented toilet paper contain chemically derived fragrances or perfumes. BPA, or bisphenol A, is a chemical used in the production of certain plastics, resins, and some paper products. Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) are another somewhat troubling substance said to be found in our toilet paper. PFAS are synthetic substances used in various consumer products. Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances have even been linked to significant long-term health issues (1). Is Toilet Paper Bad For You? Here are Healthier Alternatives Discover the potential health concerns of using standard toilet paper and explore better alternatives like bamboo TP… www.ecohiny.com They really are killing us. As females, we tend to use tissue in delicate and personal parts of our bodies more than males. That puts us at a greater risk of certain types of cancer. What is going on in our world? Is cancer becoming a business like Oil, Technology, and Food Processing? How long was this known? What measures are in place to protect us? How many lives must be sacrificed before better affordable products are available to us? Doesn’t anyone care about human lives and safety anymore? Are we so driven by greed, that we forget what it means to be human? What about those in power who are being paid to represent us and preserve our safety? Does anyone care anymore? Making the Switch At ecoHiny, we’re all about encouraging sustainable switches! One of the easiest to make is bringing bamboo into your bathroom. Because of its strength and softness, you won’t miss out on any part of your current paper you love. Transitioning from traditional toilet paper to bamboo toilet paper is a small but meaningful step towards sustainability! Consider the cost. Bamboo toilet paper may be slightly more expensive than traditional toilet paper. Often, you’ll get a better price when buying bulk, or you can subscribe to save on bamboo toilet paper! Is Toilet Paper Bad For You? Here are Healthier Alternatives Discover the potential health concerns of using standard toilet paper and explore better alternatives like bamboo TP…www.ecohiny.com I know many people who can hardly afford to buy food, how will they afford tissue made from saver products like bamboo? Toilet Paper May Be a Source of Cancer-Causing PFAS in Wastewater, Study Says. PFAS are found in paper products as well as cosmetics and cleansers. They say the chemicals are suspected of contributing to an array of health issues from cancer to infertility to liver disease. Toilet Paper May Be Source of Cancer-Causing PFAS in Wastewater Researchers say toilet paper may be adding potentially harmful chemicals known as PFAS to wastewater systems www.healthline.com Are they aware that without people, their products can’t move? Females use tissue more than males, their livelihood greatly depends on our usage. Without us, they can’t move to think or do anything. If your heart could speak, what would it say? May God have mercy on humanity!
Anneslie’s story appeared in its original version first on Medium
