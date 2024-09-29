My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Oct 1

Have you thought that a simple thing like the toilet paper can be harmful to our health and the environment?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
C Gold's avatar
C Gold
Sep 30

Oh no. I've been thinking of switching to those little spray water bottle type alternatives.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture