Harrowings Podcast - Dr. Gabriella Korosi

Thank you The Bathrobe Guy (Robes) 👘, Phyllis Haynes, and many others for tuning into my live video with Hal Gill and Sunny Trippel! and with Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi Join me for my next live video in the app.

Share

Get more from Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Thank you so much, everyone, for joining this conversation. Showing up, building community, and support for each other.