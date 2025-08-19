Healthy Berry Green Smoothie Making

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Healthy Berry Green Smoothie Recipe

64 oz alkaline mineralized water

1/4 cup of hemp seeds

1/4 cup chia seeds mixed with flax seeds

1 lemon or lime

1 lb of strawberries with green on it

1 cup pineapple

2-3 cups of arugula

2-3 cups spinach

1/4-1/3 apple

Mix for about 40 seconds in a Vitamix it might take longer in a less powerful blender, and be careful not to overmix and cook the greens.

Drink fresh and store in the fridge up to 3 days to a week. Best fresh.

I hope you have enjoyed this recipe.

Thank you for watching and reading, and thank you to those who joined the live session.

Gabriella

