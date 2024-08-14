River flowing, Krka National Park Croatia Image by Dr. Gabriella Korosi July 2024

Life has a rhythm to it.

“When someone looks at a river, one day it flows very smoothly, another can be deadly. In some places, it will show down, in other places, it will speed up. In some places it will narrow and fall becoming a beautiful waterfall that also can be deadly to some, other places it will widen and open up to welcome another creek, river, or ocean. Riverbanks can be smooth with beaches and rough with deadly cliffs. Our everyday lives can be like a river some days, it is nice and flows without any issues and problems, then on other days it can be a hurdle of all kinds of stuff going on. Everyday struggles can cause stress, anxiety, distress, and hopelessness that create a ground for emotional pain and suffering. Everyone wants to feel good. Even if not all the time, but at least sometimes.” ch4

Many times when things get tough people might not know how to deal with the issues that come up and start to turn to substances like alcohol and drugs to ease the stress and the pain. The substance use can sneak up very quietly with small doses.

I have seen it many times.

It can be different for each person how they deal with pain, stress, anxiety, or depression. “Some people drink or take medications to feel better. Medications that are used and abused without a prescription. People also use and abuse prescription medications as well. This is all fine to do to smooth the river, and when someone has to do it every day and starts to control their life it becomes a huge problem that goes out of control. Then every day becomes a deadly waterfall. Some days the river carries things floating on top, small branches float nicely with the river and do not cause any major problems. Bigger stumps are harder to move and might get stuck in places before they can move on again. Just like things in the river people can get stuck in certain places in their lives. It can be very difficult to break free from the mud and get moving with the river to enjoy the flow of life after being stuck for a long time. Judging the people who are stuck is also easy, helping them to dig deeper and trying to move branches of the big tree is much harder and might take months, years, or the rest of one’s life. Dealing with addiction and digging deep into our emotions is very difficult and painful work many times.” ch4

What can be done?

The nurse’s view:

The first step is to acknowledge that there is a problem. Recognition goes a long way.

The next step is recognizing that the person needs to ask for help. Nobody can do this alone. Life is hard. We all need a tribe. A community of people to help, advise, be there, and support to get out of whatever health situation we are suffering from. I have seen so many people struggle alone and it is not working. Once people accept help there is hope to turn things around.

Be willing to change. Be willing to try something new. Be open-minded. I know that is hard, yet the only way to move forward.

Breathe. Seems simple and breathing, learning different breathing techniques can help us center and be in the moment.

Different things work for different people, communities, groups, friends, therapy, centering, and medication. Be willing to try and see what works for you and your life. Only you can make the change. Nobody else can do it, but we can be here to support.

Parts of this story include a section from my book Our Society: Addiction and More Uncovered. ch4

Thank you for reading,

Gabriella

Please let me know if you are interested in a specific topic related to addiction, health, or wellness.