May the day bring us a sense of calm. GK

Painting by Gabriella

Each day brings a lot of up and down feelings and events into our lives. The current way society is creating a lot of fast-paced activities at work and at home. Our brain needs time to rest, make connections, and readjust. What we learn during the day, needs to anchor into our mind.

The best thing we can do for our mind is to do nothing. This can be difficult for many people but could be achieved through mindfulness nad meditation moments. Another way is to get into a creative flow through and activity when the mind relaxes and does not think about anything else.

This activity could be writing, gardening, building something, creating art or taking a walk for example. The main idea for the kind to rest, heal, and reconnect with our senses and body in a harmony like a beautiful song or symphony.

I love to create art, spend time in nature or make something new.

Below you can find a few videos of me creating paintings as an example how to get into the flow state.

It is a lot of fun just to relax, create, and make something with no expectations of the outcome, no pressure, just creating.

My friend enjoyed the painting I gave him for his office and thanked me three times to create this painting for him. My flower painting is still waiting for its owner, some will appear in my life who will love it. This happens all the time.

I enjoy painting and my paintings and creations become part of my life and I either keep them or it will find a friend who likes them.

Trying something different and unique also inspires and relaxes the mind.

I hope you enjoyed this collection of videos and my story,

May you find “flow” in your life,

Thank you for reading,

Gabriella

Please consider giving me a tip for my writing. Thank you.