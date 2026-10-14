I Love The Way.....Self Love Poem/Song

LC Lynch asked a question in her poetry prompt:

What do you love about yourself?

DEP Poetry Prompt: Self-Love’s Compass



This poem can be read a few different ways…together and separate with the lines and columns.

I Love The Way…Self Love

I love the way ……….I care.………. For you

I love the way ……….I love.………. Me and you

I love the way ……….I see you through my eyes.………. As the sun shines

I love the way ……….I am with nature.………. With you

I love the way ……….I cook.………. For you and me

I love the way ……….I bake.………. From my heart

I love the way ……….I love my family.………. Forever and always

I love the way ……….I am with people.………. Every day

I love the way ……….I love the water.………. As it sways

I love the way ……….I love songs.………. As I sing along

I love the way ……….I love myself and others.………. All year long

I love the way ……….I love writing.………. With inner strength

I love the way ……….I love reading.………. With an open mind

I love the way ……….I love creating.………. Whatever comes to me

I love the way ……….I love her.………. For you and me

I love the way ……….I look at the world.………. Through a golden lens

I love the way ……….I talk about the world.………. With a positive intent

I love the way ……….I love me.………. Today and every day

I love the way ……….I touch Earth.………. With hope for a better day

I love the way ……….I touch the water………. To feel the joy

I love the way ……….I create a book.………. And read the lines

I love the way ……….I create the song.………. And sing for all

I love the way ……….I create the poem.………. To share my love

I love the way ……….I am.………. With You.

GK 10/14/2026

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