If I Could Be: Poetry and Short Stories Part 2 and 3

Check out the first part of the book here

This recording was done shortly after the book was published. Also available on Gabriella’s website. www.gabriellakorosi.org

“If I Could Be " is one of my favorite poems I wrote. The book contains multiple poems; some poems are in multiple languages. Mostly English and Hungarian. If I Could Be has been translated into French, Nigerian-Igbo, as well as Spanish. My goal with this book was to create joy and spark the imagination. The book is created for all ages. The book has young artists and their drawings and paintings, as well as pictures of the artist who created the drawings and paintings. The book has 20 poems and 3 fun short stories. The short stories include a Bee story when bees moved into our house; a story about new beginnings; and my personal favorite, the story about the time when my son and I had a road trip, and I lost my pants in Texas. I hope you will enjoy this short story poem book. All the poems and short stories are fun and uplifting. The idea was to create something joyful in this difficult time during the pandemic.”

If I could be, the book can be found here.

If I could be Book cover Image

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