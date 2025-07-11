Interconnectedness In Nature and Life

Join Gabriela and Gabriella in our continuing adventure in nature. This time, we're talking about the interconnectedness of life. As we walk in nature, our video connections go in and out. Please forgive us, and we hope you'll still enjoy the video and audio of this walk. What does nature mean to you? Join us in our continuing adventure in nature. This time, we are talking about interconnectedness in life.

We want to thank everyone who tuned into our live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

What does nature and interconnectedness mean to you?

Please let us know if there are topics you are interested in to discuss. Our next topic will be environmental pollution. Stay tuned.

photo by Gabriella - Columbia River, Astoria, Oregon