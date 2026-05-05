Let's Talk About Connection with Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and Gabriela Trofin-Tatár

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
My Voice. Health. Nature. Love. is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Our Weaving Connections Book
Gathering In Ceremony: The Heart Of Womanhood Print book
Dancing Elephants Press Story collections Holistic Journey Toward Wellness (2022), The Joy of Life (2023) Moments of Eternity (2023), Creative Writing Ideas to Spark Your Imagination (2023), The Magic In Friendship (2024), Intelligence Human vs Artificial (2024) The Invisible Lines of Poverty (2025) Weaving Connections Series Nature Walks Across Continents (2025) Gathering in Ceremony: The Heart of Womenhood (2026) were written by Medium and Global comminuty writers and Authors and can be found on multiple online platforms.
Send us support for our work in writing, editing, publishing, and creating a positive, safe place to write and gather. This will allow us to keep doing what we love and spread positivity here. Our Books are available on multiple online platforms. My website is www.gabriellakorosi.org. Visit Gabriella’s store here. Gabriella’s Substack here.
Every bit of support helps us do what we love!