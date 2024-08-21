My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Sanford, Ph.D.'s avatar
Mark Sanford, Ph.D.
Aug 21

That is a special privilege that you have earned. And now you can write up essays about it all too. Great!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Zsolt Kohalmi The Late Harvest's avatar
Zsolt Kohalmi The Late Harvest
Aug 21

Gabriella, I was in a situation your beautiful poem describes. A stroke in Bangkok in 2014. One day after returning from the most distant island of Thailand, a 13 hours of drive. Waiting for the dental operation on my wife, dental office 5 minutes walk from my daughter's home. Asking for an X-ray check on my teeth. I stood up, couldn't walk, the world was moving around me. In 15 minutes checking in to BNH hospital, get the RTpa shot within 2 hours, 2 weeks of care and fly home to Budapest, Hungary. Lucky, that we could do everything on time! I don't hike mountains I used to, but going strong otherwise, at 80.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and others
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture