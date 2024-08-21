Have you been in a situation before when you had to make split-second decisions in your life?
In the medical world at any moment a decision need to be made that can change someone’s life. One word, one action, one inaction can save a life. Sometimes a word can plant a seed that will save a life down in the road. In other times an action, the skill you have learned in CPR and nursing class can lead to saving a life.
Nursing Moments:
A personal experience as a nurse. The adrenalin stays so high for so long after an event of working to save a life that I can not sleep and hyperfunction for hours. Being there at the right moment at the right time and knowing what to do to save someone’s life is a gift. Watching someone come back from unconsciousness and walking away is a miracle of life. This happened to me. Catching someone before they fall. I have been there. I am your net. I will watch and make sure you will be ok to the best of my abilities.
The opposite happened before as well, losing a life. My heart breaks and I feel I can not breathe. The stillness sneaks in and the surrounding sounds stop. Death has taken someone. I remember each person I lost and the ones I did not. They are forever etched in my memory. The images, the motions, the actions, the space. They are with me. A part of me, always. Nursing takes a heart and brings many emotions into play. The heart has so much to say. It is like a musical note without anyone to play.
I wrote a poem about a situation that happened to me as a nurse.
In A Moment Notice
A call comes
Asking for Help.
The heart Jumps.
Quick footsteps move ahead.
He is there and not.
In and out of consciousness.
The fragile life drops.
The heart keeps going.
The breathing is shallow.
He is not waking.
I am the one shaking.
I am yelling and screaming.
Giving rescue breathing.
My heart pounds as fast as it can.
The rise of adrenalin begin.
The nursing knowledge kicks in.
Keep on breathing.
Breathe for him.
Minutes feel like hours.
Pounding on a chest.
Stimulating the bone,
Not giving it a rest.
I am not certain,
If he will wake up.
Until he does.
I can breathe now,
He is alive.
The rest will come.
Now, I saved a life.
8/20/24 GK
Please share if you have ever been in a similar situation.
Thank you for reading,
Gabriella
That is a special privilege that you have earned. And now you can write up essays about it all too. Great!
Gabriella, I was in a situation your beautiful poem describes. A stroke in Bangkok in 2014. One day after returning from the most distant island of Thailand, a 13 hours of drive. Waiting for the dental operation on my wife, dental office 5 minutes walk from my daughter's home. Asking for an X-ray check on my teeth. I stood up, couldn't walk, the world was moving around me. In 15 minutes checking in to BNH hospital, get the RTpa shot within 2 hours, 2 weeks of care and fly home to Budapest, Hungary. Lucky, that we could do everything on time! I don't hike mountains I used to, but going strong otherwise, at 80.