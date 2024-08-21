Image captured by Author August 2024 Oregon

Have you been in a situation before when you had to make split-second decisions in your life?

In the medical world at any moment a decision need to be made that can change someone’s life. One word, one action, one inaction can save a life. Sometimes a word can plant a seed that will save a life down in the road. In other times an action, the skill you have learned in CPR and nursing class can lead to saving a life.

Nursing Moments:

A personal experience as a nurse. The adrenalin stays so high for so long after an event of working to save a life that I can not sleep and hyperfunction for hours. Being there at the right moment at the right time and knowing what to do to save someone’s life is a gift. Watching someone come back from unconsciousness and walking away is a miracle of life. This happened to me. Catching someone before they fall. I have been there. I am your net. I will watch and make sure you will be ok to the best of my abilities.

The opposite happened before as well, losing a life. My heart breaks and I feel I can not breathe. The stillness sneaks in and the surrounding sounds stop. Death has taken someone. I remember each person I lost and the ones I did not. They are forever etched in my memory. The images, the motions, the actions, the space. They are with me. A part of me, always. Nursing takes a heart and brings many emotions into play. The heart has so much to say. It is like a musical note without anyone to play.

I wrote a poem about a situation that happened to me as a nurse.

In A Moment Notice

A call comes

Asking for Help.

The heart Jumps.

Quick footsteps move ahead.

He is there and not.

In and out of consciousness.

The fragile life drops.

The heart keeps going.

The breathing is shallow.

He is not waking.

I am the one shaking.

I am yelling and screaming.

Giving rescue breathing.

My heart pounds as fast as it can.

The rise of adrenalin begin.

The nursing knowledge kicks in.

Keep on breathing.

Breathe for him.

Minutes feel like hours.

Pounding on a chest.

Stimulating the bone,

Not giving it a rest.

I am not certain,

If he will wake up.

Until he does.

I can breathe now,

He is alive.

The rest will come.

Now, I saved a life.

8/20/24 GK

Please share if you have ever been in a similar situation.

Thank you for reading,

Gabriella

A version of this story was originally published on Medium.