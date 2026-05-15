Live with Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and Dr. Hans Parge

Thank you 💨Ashley Schmitt🫟™️, Gabriela Trofin-Tatár, Garima Sharma, Alexey Zaitsev, and many others for tuning into my live video with Hans Parge! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Join us for an amazing conversation, starting with 6 minutes of behind-the-scenes footage when we did not know we were being recorded, as from our end, it showed there was an error. Collaboration at heart to make our live session work. You can watch for fun or forward to minute 6 and start from there:)

Get more from Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Gabriella’s shop for the prysm iO and health supplements

“Globally speaking, our measure of Carotenoids is a measure of our health. I focus on eye and brain, but when we look at cardiometabolic risk when we look at cardiovascular diseases, quite simply let’s keep this simple people in society with low carotenoids are not just at risk of blindness or dementia they’re at risk of cardiometabolic illnesses also” - Prof John Nolan PhD - 10/07/2023 THNP “Fireside-Chat”

WHY SHOULD I BE SCANNED?

By measuring the stable level of carotenoid antioxidants in your skin and generating your Skin Carotenoid Score, the Scanner provides a more accurate and reliable biomarker of your overall antioxidant health status than other methods of measuring antioxidants. Getting your Skin Carotenoid Score makes you aware of the antioxidant levels in your body-and gives you the push you need to improve your overall antioxidant health.

Retrieved from https://www.nuskin.com/content/nuskin/en_US/products/pharmanex/scanner/s3_whatis.html

Please reach out to Gabriella with any questions

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