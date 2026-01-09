Live with Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and Dr. Gary Wohlman

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app. A special thank you for Gabriela Trofin-Tatár , Samuel Robinson Kephart and Ashley Schmitt ⚜️ for jumping in for an in promptu session with Dr. Gary.

Get more from Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

We had a great discussion with all the participants. Thank you to everyone who joined.

You can find Dr. Gary Wohlman at https://mypresentationdoctor.com/

https://garywohlman.com/

Want to DIVE DEEPER? To have a chance to chat with Dr Gary in a live one-to-one video discovery chat, visit: www.tidycal.com/drgarywohlman

Dr Gary’s specialty is in assisting you to release patterns of holding yourself back, and to enhance the full-bodied engagement, interactive impact and authentic presence of both your live and online presentations.



Open these links to access free samples, buy and download his book and living legacy, “Get up, stand up for your life,” available as both an ebook on Amazon and audiobook on Audible:

https://mypresentationdoctor.com/product/get-up-stand-up-for-your-life-ebook/

https://mypresentationdoctor.com/product/get-up-stand-up-for-your-life-audio-version/

To experience Dr Gary at his best, open this link for his 20 min Keynote presentation, “Transforming your Message with BODY & VOICE”, presented at Cambridge University in the UK:



Interested in hiring Dr Gary to present a breakout session or keynote at your upcoming event? Open this link for details:

https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:ap:32ed0ecd-5bad-40bc-ba25-93300ad8871d

To gain access to his inspiring videos, performance art and live presentation breakthroughs, subscribe to his “Mastering Presentation Skills“ YouTube channel and hit the notification bell so you’re informed of new content as soon as it is released: https://bit.ly/MasteringPresentationSkillsYTwithDrGary

Here’s to sharing your voice, message and wisdom as you’ve dreamed possible!



It is a privilege, an honour and a JOY to serve you in this capacity.



In deep gratitude, Dr Gary

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Thank you for joining Gabriella to explore nature, art, creativity, health, recipes, and building communities. I hope you have enjoyed this video. Please subscribe to my channel to support my work. Check out Gabriella's books, which can be found on multiple platforms online.