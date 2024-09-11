Gabriella’s photography, Croatia, 2024

I asked the question of what would be a helpful topic to discuss and living with disabilities was one of the requests I had received.

When looking at disabilities many times people might think of somebody in a wheelchair. In truth, there are many types of disabilities or limitations that can occur in our lives.

According to the CDC a disability is “A disability is any condition of the body or mind (impairment) that makes it more difficult for the person with the condition to do certain activities (activity limitation) and interact with the world around them (participation restrictions).”

A disability can mean something very different for each person. It is something that a person might not be able to do anymore or was never been able to do and had to adapt their life not to do a certain activity or do an activity a different way than others. While many times we think of only physical disabilities mental disabilities are even more common.

Mental health problems can cause several limitations in our lives. As a nurse, I do not like the word disability and the labeling of a type of disease when it comes to limitations people might have. I believe each person is beautiful and whole the way they are and they do the best in their lives that they can at any given moment.

Our lives change continuously. Yesterday I had a clear vision. Today I do not. 10 years ago I was able to sleep more, today I am not. Once I was a fast runner, I am not anymore. Once I was a perfect weight, not in over 20 years. We change and we adapt. It is not easy by any standard. I have seen many people struggle throughout the years.

I encourage people to focus on what is it that they can do and how they can strengthen their current physical and mental health to live a healthy and full life as much as possible.

Will it be perfect? No. Nothing is perfect in life. Every single person has challenges. Yet, we can all do the best we can and every single step we take toward health and wellness is a win.

Examples:

People who are struggling with addiction and recovery. Every day being sober and making a decision not to use a substance of alcohol or any type of illicit drug is a win.

Physical limitations with mobility because of injury, pain, accidents, and age. Every step toward body strengthening is a win, every step is a cause for celebration no matter how small it is. Today it might be 50 steps in the house. Tomorrow might be a mile walk around the neighborhood.

People suffering from anxiety and other mental health problems. It might be as simple as to leave the house and go for a walk, be able to buy groceries. Talk to people, call a friend. Every outreach, every step counts.

Things to remember:

Life will throw new curveballs at us all the time.

Accepting ourselves is the key to success. Never stop believing in the ability to be the best version of yourself. Which we are all at any given moment.

What successes have you had today?

References

CDC Disability and Health Overview Retrieved from https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/disabilityandhealth/disability.html#:~:text=A%20disability%20is%20any%20condition,around%20them%20(participation%20restrictions).

Thank you for reading,

Gabriella