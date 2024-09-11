My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annelise Lords's avatar
Annelise Lords
Sep 12

Gosh, being disabled in my culture is a sin.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Annelise Lords's avatar
Annelise Lords
Sep 12

I asked the question of what would be a helpful topic to discuss and living with disabilities was one of the requests I had received. I

I like this, and will write something about it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture