Join me in listening to a fiction story I wrote today about Lola the Feather.

Transcript with edits below:

Good morning, everyone. Today, I’m going to share a story that I wrote today with pen and paper about an object that I have picked based on a writing session prompt from Maren Muter in her writing class. And I picked an item that is a feather that was on my table that I found.

The task was to write from the point of view of the item that we have picked. This is the story of Lola, the feather.

The Story:

I am Lola. I enjoy unusual experiences. This is what I know. I am told by others that I am a feather. Before I had fallen out of the sky

into the ground where you found me, I was flying happily with my bird owner. I was a part of her, and she was a part of me. I felt the brush of the wind, the touch of the sun, and the moisture of the water touching me. Suddenly, there was a detachment and I become myself,

only me, flying through the skies until I landed on the ground. Then I became part of the ground. This was interesting. I did not fly anymore. I lay still with the earth and felt the vibration of the earth. The air was still around me. I had the rain fall on me.

I was stuck in one place until you found me and picked me up. I was touched by someone for the first time with warm hands in my life. You put me in a dark place, which I found out later was a purse. Later, you brought me up to your study and placed me on the table.

I became part of the table. Lying on the table, I observed the things around me and learned their names. An artificial light, a computer, paper and books, plants, a dog, and a cat. So many things to learn. I feel safe and content. You found me. You wanted to be with me.

Touched me and brought me into your life. You provided a safe place for me to rest, to be. And I am so excited now that you’re writing about me.

Lola, the Feather.

I hope you enjoyed this short story that I wrote today about Lola the Feather.

I want to share part of this little card that I pulled yesterday at my acupuncture appointment.

It says evolve.

Favor incremental changes over quantum leaps.

Further maturation may be required to meet your goal.

Celebrate your new self.

Honor any grief in releasing the old.

And with that note, I really appreciate you being here with me today, listening to or reading my story.

Until next time, may your day be joyful, beautiful as always. Take care. Bye for now.

Love,

Gabriella