Loosing Our Chickens - Grief and the Healing Power of Nature

Thank you for joining my podcast. This story was a video originally, but it was too painful for me to watch, so I decided to just create and keep the voice recording. You can hear Jackie's chicken having a conversation with me during the recording. We lost 4 chickens, and now I know it was a raccoon that got them. We found the space they were getting into, and our chickens, the remaining two, are safe.

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