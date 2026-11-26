Love
Poetry with Gabriella
Love
Love is a gentle dance
High up in the sky.
The little drop of sunshine
Joining me for a cry.
Love visits as
Hope mixed with a uniting sigh.
Love is a sparkle
Comes as a breath
On the faded crystal glass
placed in your hand.
Love is within
the depth of emotion
Crunching the heart.
Comes and visits
With unexpected parts.
11/20/2026 GK
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