My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

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Mental Health Support with Gardening and Nature with Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

A recording from Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's live video
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
May 11, 2026

Thank you Garima Sharma, Katharine Hill, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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Supporting our mental health is essential. What do you do to support yours?

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love. is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Thank you for joining Gabriella to explore nature, art, creativity, health, recipes, and building communities. I hope you have enjoyed this video. Please subscribe to my channel to support my work. Check out Gabriella’s books, which can be found on multiple platforms online.

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/in/dr-gabriella-kőrösi-phd-mn-rn-6053b418

Every bit of support helps me do what I love! Join me at https://ko-fi.com/gabriellakorosidancingelephantspress or at buymeacoffee.com/GabriellaKorosi

Reach out to Gabriella for a consultation about consultation, a reiki session, writing, editing, publishing, health, course creation, for an interview, or public health at dancingelephantspress@gmail.com

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