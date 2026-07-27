My Voice. Health. Nature. Love. PodcastMindful Berry Picking Sunday Morning 111×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -22:17-22:17Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Mindful Berry Picking Sunday Morning The gifts of earthDr. Gabriella KőrösiJul 27, 202611ShareTranscriptI love berries available during our summertime. Join me in picking berries. My Voice. Health. Nature. Love. is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeMixed berries picked by Gabriella July 2026Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksMy Voice. Health. Nature. Love. PodcastCollecting herbs, garden tips. Nature, life, my take on it. Wellness tips, meditation practices, living a joyful life. Think outside the box. Collecting herbs, garden tips. Nature, life, my take on it. Wellness tips, meditation practices, living a joyful life. Think outside the box. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDr. Gabriella KőrösiRecent EpisodesLife Within - Poetry with Gabriella5 hrs ago • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiBeszelgetes Apukammal 1. FejezetJul 27 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiMorning Waking With The SunJul 26 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiNature Walk With My Puppies Jul 25 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiCreativity TodayJul 24 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiOutsideJul 22 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiMorning Scare In The WoodsJul 22 • Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi