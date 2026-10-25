Join me as I walk out close to midnight to admire the full moon and create a poem.
The moon spoke to me, and this is what I heard, translated into words.
Standing outside,
under the full moon,
it’s almost midnight.
The air is still as bright,
like in the mornings,
yet it is the middle of the night.
The clouds are slowly moving,
The moon is shining through.
The night sky is lit up,
like when the sun is up.
It’s beautiful outside.
The silhouettes of the trees
smile at me, from the
darkness to the light.
It’s magnificent how bright
the moon is tonight.
10/24/2026 GK
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