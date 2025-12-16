Morning Forest Moments

I hope you will enjoy my morning moments and share the love of nature, gratitude, and being in the moment.

Standing under the morning sky, listening to the forest nearby. What do I hear? I hear water rushing through the woods. I hear the cars and trucks in the farther away highway. I hear the fresh air. The forest speaks to me, says good morning, hello, thank you for being here, thank you for noticing,

thank you for understanding what does it mean to stand together. I feel the wood under my bare feet. I place my hand on my heart and feel the beat of the woods. Hear the dogs bark. I have my senses tuned into the moment. I’m walking on the wet floor of the front deck.

I’m looking at the trees, their majestic presence. I am in awe. How wonderful it must be to be a tree deeply rooted in the earth, standing tall, pointing toward the sky, be able to use the elements of the water and the sun and the earth and the air to live to survive. Can I be a tree? Hmm.

Yes, I am. I am a tree. I’m part of the particles that are the tree, and the tree is me, and I am the tree. Of that leaf under my feet, I feel the water. Hear the dogs bark very loud. It is all right. In the morning, the forest awakens.

I am grateful to be here in their majestic presence. Thank you for being here with me, experiencing these early morning moments in the forest, in the partial darkness, as the sky starts to light up. I hope you can hear the raindrops from the leaves. I hope you can feel what I feel when I am in peace.