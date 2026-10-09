Morning Moments In Life

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love. PodcastMorning Moments In Life2121×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -2:57-2:57Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Morning Moments In LifeFriday Morning PoetryDr. Gabriella KőrösiOct 09, 2026212ShareTranscriptJoin me in my morning meandering and poetry. Sharing what I see in a poetic form. My Voice. Health. Nature. Love. is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksMy Voice. Health. Nature. Love. PodcastCollecting herbs, garden tips. Nature, life, my take on it. Wellness tips, meditation practices, living a joyful life. Think outside the box. Collecting herbs, garden tips. Nature, life, my take on it. Wellness tips, meditation practices, living a joyful life. Think outside the box. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDr. Gabriella KőrösiRecent EpisodesMoonlightOct 25 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiWhat I SeeOct 23 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiLola The FeatherOct 18 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiPoetry reading with GabriellaOct 16 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiAn Injury at Age 50 Taught Me About Healing with NatureOct 14 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiI Love The Way.....Self Love Poem/Song Oct 14 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiBeing Lost. Search and Rescue Dog and People Training.Oct 12 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiSunday Morning Steps In LifeOct 11 • Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi