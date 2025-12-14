Morning Moments Listening to The Rain
Morning Poetry Inspired by the rain
This poem was created on the spot while standing outside and listening to the rain.
Watching the raindrops fall,
In the magical terrain.
Just being outside,
Standing,
Watching the water droplets.
This day could be gloomy
as they say
Yet it brings all the green
All the beautiful trees
And life to plants.
I am grateful for the rain.
12/8/2025 GK
Listen to this poem here with the rain falling.
Thank you for reading, watching, listening,
Gabriella
