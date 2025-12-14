Snip by Gabriella from the original video

This poem was created on the spot while standing outside and listening to the rain.

Morning Moments Listening to The Rain

Watching the raindrops fall,

In the magical terrain.

Just being outside,

Standing,

Watching the water droplets.

This day could be gloomy

as they say

Yet it brings all the green

All the beautiful trees

And life to plants.

I am grateful for the rain.

12/8/2025 GK

Listen to this poem here with the rain falling.





Thank you for reading, watching, listening,

Gabriella

