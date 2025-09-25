Mornings With The Stars

Morning Garden Walk My Voice. Health. Nature. Love. PodcastMornings With The Stars2121×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -9:10-9:10Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Mornings With The StarsMeditative Morning Meandering Dr. Gabriella KőrösiSep 25, 2025212ShareTranscriptEach moment gives us what we need. GKMy Voice. Health. Nature. Love. is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeThanks for reading My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareMay your day be beautiful. GKMorning photography by GabriellaDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksMorning Garden Walk My Voice. Health. Nature. Love. PodcastCollecting herbs, garden tips. Nature, life, my take on it. Wellness tips, meditation practices, living a joyful life. Think outside the box. Collecting herbs, garden tips. Nature, life, my take on it. Wellness tips, meditation practices, living a joyful life. Think outside the box. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDr. Gabriella KőrösiRecent EpisodesMorning Mindfulness MomentsSep 17 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiNew Experiences in Nature and LifeSep 15 • Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and Gabriela Trofin-TatárTrails End Art Association Gallery September 2025 ShowSep 14 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiLife In The Now Sep 11 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiMorning Greeting Sep 6 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiGarden Walk and HarvestSep 4 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiWelcome Back Under the Kiwi Vines Sep 2 • Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi