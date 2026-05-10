Mother's Day Morning Meandering

I hope you enjoy me opening up this Sunday morning.
Happy nature time and a wonderful Mother's Day, everyone.
May your day be joyful and beautiful as always.
My Voice. Health. Nature. Love. is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
A bonus poem for today
In the womb for so many months
I can not wait to meet you, my love.
Every moment of every day
My anticipation of the day
Seeing your tiny little arms.
Kissing your colorful cheeks,
Play and laugh as our hearts desire
Join the sun,
Run in the park,
Play in the pool,
In the womb for so many months,
I am joyful to watch you grow.
As time flies so quickly, my darling.
I blinked, and you went to school.
Seasons go and so do you, now away
Sending flowers my way.
In the womb for so many months
I am happy I had you, my love.
My child whom I carried below my heart.
You will be forever my part.
5/10/2026 GK
Thank you for reading,
Gabriella
Every bit of support helps me do what I love! Join me at https://ko-fi.com/gabriellakorosidancingelephantspress or at buymeacoffee.com/GabriellaKorosi
Reach out to Gabriella for a consultation about consultation, a reiki session, writing, editing, publishing, health, course creation, for an interview, or public health at dancingelephantspress@gmail.com