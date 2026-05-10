Mother's Day Morning Meandering

I hope you enjoy me opening up this Sunday morning.

Happy nature time and a wonderful Mother's Day, everyone.

May your day be joyful and beautiful as always.

A bonus poem for today

In the womb for so many months

I can not wait to meet you, my love.

Every moment of every day

My anticipation of the day

Seeing your tiny little arms.

Kissing your colorful cheeks,

Play and laugh as our hearts desire

Join the sun,

Run in the park,

Play in the pool,

In the womb for so many months,

I am joyful to watch you grow.

As time flies so quickly, my darling.

I blinked, and you went to school.

Seasons go and so do you, now away

Sending flowers my way.

In the womb for so many months

I am happy I had you, my love.

My child whom I carried below my heart.

You will be forever my part.

5/10/2026 GK

Thank you for reading,

Gabriella

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Reach out to Gabriella for a consultation about consultation, a reiki session, writing, editing, publishing, health, course creation, for an interview, or public health at dancingelephantspress@gmail.com