This story is dedicated to the memory of Bagóczky József my uncle who died at age 19 — in an alcohol-related car accident and to everyone else who has been hurt or lost related to addiction.

As a family, this is what I feel:

You died when I was 10 years old. Almost 40 years ago and the pain I carry is still there. you were 19 years old. A young and beautiful life. I would love to spend more time with you my brother. The pain persisted in my family ever since the loss. It is not something you can get over there is simply a gap where he is no more.

As a nurse:

Way too many people die by getting into a car while intoxicated. I wish there would be a way people could not drive if they had any drink to be safer on the roads. there are so many kidney donors from car and motorcycle accidents. I wish I could have helped save this young 19-year-old life. He died on the scene.

Medical facts:

The aorta in his chest ruptured and he died instantly. There was nothing to be done. the impact was too much the body could not handle it.

My uncle did not wear a seat belt and he had a high alcohol level we are assuming he was in the back seat. he flew out of the car on impact and landed on the ground. he was the only person who had died in this accident. One person disappeared assuming he called the police and did not want to be caught and 2 people had minor injuries.

Read more about my Uncle’s story below. You can also find more about addiction in My book: Our Society Addiction and More Uncovered.

My Uncle

Thank you for reading,

Gabriella

