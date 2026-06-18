Nature Moments With Two Gabriellas

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Mint and coffee ground soaps made by Gabriella that we talked about during our session
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Amazon Affiliate links to recommended books written by Gabriella or written in collaboration with other writers
Gathering In Ceremony: The Heart Of Womanhood e-book https://amzn.to/3OVpSzL
Print book https://amzn.to/4nlu7RJ
Nature Walks Across Continents e-book https://amzn.to/49F02X9
Print book https://amzn.to/3N6EDhG