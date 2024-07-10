Image created on canva by Gabriella

The air was still. The moment lingered in my memory when I was 10 years old and there was a knock at the door. The knock was harsh and created a sense of urgency. A normal knock would be all right, and yet this one was one of the darkest knocks I could hear. Imagine a black smoke flying around the door before you open it. Your churning gut inside just tells you, that something is terribly wrong. One of those knocks you remember for the rest of your life. He is been missing for 2 days.

This was the beginning before I even knew it guiding me toward the road that led me to try to help people who are dealing with addiction. The knock was two detectives and I was the first one in my family to find out that my uncle who was 19 years old died in a car crash. My mind could not comprehend what they were saying. Tears come to my eyes still as I remember. I wish I had more time with him. I loved him so much. Alcohol took him away from me and from our family.

Car crash victims are coming in. They are both intoxicated. An ambulance is on the way. The estimated time of arrival is in 10 minutes. There were 3 people in the crash and one did not survive. The other 2 seem to have minor injuries. Initiate trauma protocol.

Liver enzymes are elevated, alcohol is wearing off, initiate CIWA protocol, withdrawal begins, check in if they are willing to do treatment, the police are here to talk to them, notify family, make sure there are no signs of brain swelling, get fluids into them, vitamins and see if they can eat. Monitor vital signs and bodily functions. Initiate seizure prevention protocol. Close monitoring.

Addiction is a very complex phenomenon that kills millions of people a year. They get into the cycle and can not get out. Every opportunity I have for an interaction could be the one drop that can help save their lives. Cravings are very difficult to resist. Many tries and they give in to the urge to use it again. There is not enough support out there to help people. There is a true fear of death for people who try to stop. I heard it many times and saw it in their eyes. Horrific fear. The heart can slow down or go very fast, have to monitor it well. Withdrawal from alcohol can kill you just as alcohol can kill you. Close monitoring and medications are needed to keep someone alive. Most people do not want to be an “addict” or use any type of “substances”. Life took a wrong turn. People are easily judged, I wish they would know some of the stories I have heard. So many people have not had a chance. If you are 6 years old and your mother or aunt starts to give you alcohol to be quiet or get you injected with meth or heroin to be quiet what chance do get? So many stories and so much pain.

People are being caught up in a spider web. They try to get out and they keep getting stuck.

My Uncle. The Brother I lost.

