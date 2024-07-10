My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Aug 14

Please share what addiction or health related issue you would be interested in?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Davor Katusic's avatar
Davor Katusic
Aug 16

It seems to me that addiction extends way beyond of what is considered to be "addiction." For instance, what about news, social media, obsessive thinking, using of words and creating meaning? by saying that, I don't want to relativize true addictions like the one you mentioned, I am just pointing that we might be more caught in the net of addiction than we thought.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture